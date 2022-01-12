Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €140.00 ($159.09) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.79% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €151.00 ($171.59) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €156.50 ($177.84).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER traded up €4.06 ($4.61) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €86.00 ($97.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is €105.41 and its 200-day moving average is €114.41. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($165.23). The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion and a PE ratio of -10.10.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.