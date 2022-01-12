Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) shares were down 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 29,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 40,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35.

Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DEE)

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

