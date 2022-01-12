Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.75.

DAL stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.51 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after acquiring an additional 927,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,537,000 after acquiring an additional 235,015 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after acquiring an additional 450,759 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,374 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

