DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online service which includes games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. DeNA Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of DNACF stock remained flat at $$14.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. DeNA has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

