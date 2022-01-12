Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.92% of Avidity Biosciences worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNA stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.76. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.18.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

