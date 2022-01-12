Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,772 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of National Vision worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in National Vision by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 608,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after buying an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in National Vision by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 173,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in National Vision by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EYE. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

