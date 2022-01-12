Deutsche Bank AG Has $8.09 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of Spectrum Brands worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,170,000 after purchasing an additional 549,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,426,000 after purchasing an additional 398,179 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295,908 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 450,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,060,000 after purchasing an additional 141,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,366,000 after purchasing an additional 111,734 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.62. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.26 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.95.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

