Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 82,038 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,038 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.20% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after buying an additional 974,350 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $7,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

