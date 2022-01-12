Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,608 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Chart Industries worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 63.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 157.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $1,189,000.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $135.74 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.65 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Raymond James cut shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

