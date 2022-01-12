Deutsche Bank AG Sells 52,551 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,551 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 397,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 168,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $115.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

