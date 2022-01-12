Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Target Price to $45.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

BIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Get Big Lots alerts:

NYSE:BIG opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.20. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,495,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.