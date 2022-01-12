Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.10 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €8.10 ($9.20) target price from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.91) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.44) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.07) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.12 ($8.10).

ETR:LHA opened at €7.25 ($8.24) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1.43. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($14.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

