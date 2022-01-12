DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.95) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.11) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

DFS opened at GBX 260 ($3.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of £671.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 254.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 265.06. DFS Furniture has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203 ($2.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 318.50 ($4.32).

In other news, insider Mike Schmidt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($33,663.64).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

