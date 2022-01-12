DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $87,666.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00061577 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00081302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.36 or 0.07589809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,149.31 or 1.00140425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00068878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003222 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

