Dfyn Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.07 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $14.99 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00060512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00078554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.70 or 0.07565612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.52 or 0.99904871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00067795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003206 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 74,966,898 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dfyn Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dfyn Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

