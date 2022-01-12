DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Up to $4.90

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 4.90, but opened at 5.16. DiDi Global shares last traded at 4.96, with a volume of 627,603 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 6.86.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIDI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiDi Global by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.