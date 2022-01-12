Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $353.10 Million

Analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will report $353.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $353.29 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $88.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 298.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

APPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.56. 2,488,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,350. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $96,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 50.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

