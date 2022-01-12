Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,059,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $96,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Diodes by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Diodes stock opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.69.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $670,717.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $211,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,567 shares of company stock worth $10,687,411. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.