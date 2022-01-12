Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.92

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.92 and traded as high as $31.27. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 24,729,469 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

