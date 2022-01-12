Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DFS opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

