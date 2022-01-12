DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Danske

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was upgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a 230.00 price target on the stock.

DNBBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded DNB Bank ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 187.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from 179.00 to 186.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.13.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Shares of DNBBY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.44. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.