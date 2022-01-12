Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Market Cap of $20.33 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion and $1.65 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.00308240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008741 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000835 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.