Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $82,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after acquiring an additional 294,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,959,000 after acquiring an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.89.

Shares of DG opened at $228.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.61. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

