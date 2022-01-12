Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLMAF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DLMAF opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $54.77.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.