DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.68.

DoorDash stock opened at $143.64 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.11.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $2,028,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $2,458,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,597,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,672,064 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

