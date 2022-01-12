DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Down 7%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) fell 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $123.02 and last traded at $123.02. 32,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,636,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DoorDash to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.68.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.11. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.79.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,597,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,672,064. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 138.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 196.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,970 shares during the last quarter. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 448.3% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

