dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.86

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.83. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DOTD stock opened at GBX 173.20 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £517.49 million and a PE ratio of 49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.97. dotdigital Group has a one year low of GBX 147.64 ($2.00) and a one year high of GBX 295.50 ($4.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOTD. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.53) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.60) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.94) target price on the stock.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

