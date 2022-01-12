DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Trading Up 2.3%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) was up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.22). Approximately 50,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 63,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.19).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.90) target price on shares of DP Eurasia in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get DP Eurasia alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.