Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.74

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 370162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. cut their price objective on Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark cut their price target on Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
The stock has a market cap of C$163.67 million and a PE ratio of -10.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 14.89, a quick ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
About Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT)
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.
