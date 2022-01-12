DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $127.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,940. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.02 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.