DuckDaoDime Price Reaches $12.21 on Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $12.21 or 0.00027832 BTC on exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $12.67 million and approximately $295,617.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00078942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.66 or 0.07638509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,833.58 or 0.99600683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00069858 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008047 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

