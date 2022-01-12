Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

NYSE:DCO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. 17,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,615. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $547.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,383,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ducommun by 32.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,772,000 after buying an additional 116,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ducommun by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after buying an additional 64,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ducommun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 353,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 747.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 330,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 291,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

