Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 50,323 Shares

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 50,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,154,081.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 40,852 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,119,924.20.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 27,650 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.89 per share, with a total value of $2,734,308.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 34,764 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.73 per share, with a total value of $3,675,597.72.

Duolingo stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.31. The company had a trading volume of 186,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.47. Duolingo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.73 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,522,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $333,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.43.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

