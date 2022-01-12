DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average is $75.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

