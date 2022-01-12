DWS Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years.
NYSE:KTF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,678. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $12.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.94.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
