DWS Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:KTF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,678. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $12.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 99,344 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.