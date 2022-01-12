Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 90.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 195,729 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 99.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 98.9% during the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. increased their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,942 shares of company stock worth $17,147,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

