E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 46,383 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.87.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth $122,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

