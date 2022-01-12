Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 554,737 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $107,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $161.93 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.41.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

