Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading 10% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price shot up 10% on Tuesday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $28.00. The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78. 12,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 776,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,381,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 129,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 2.61.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.