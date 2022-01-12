EasyFi Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00007020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00061947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.