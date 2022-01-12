easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 800 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 800 ($10.86) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.77) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.77) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.62) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.23) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 739.15 ($10.03).

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ stock opened at GBX 629.60 ($8.55) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 563.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 711.38. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.88) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,162.85).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.