Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.99 billion. Eaton posted sales of $4.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $19.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.70 billion to $19.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.95 billion to $21.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,803. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

