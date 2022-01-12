Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NYSE EC opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth about $2,602,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

