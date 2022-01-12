Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ecovyst Inc. businesses include Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. Ecovyst Inc., formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Shares of ECVT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,847. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonny Ginns acquired 52,631 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.