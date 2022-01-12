Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

NASDAQ EWTX traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 592,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,495. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 9,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $181,782.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $476,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,660 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $607,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 127,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

