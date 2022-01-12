Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 171,906 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $50,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after buying an additional 172,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,507 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,901 shares of company stock valued at $20,007,114 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

