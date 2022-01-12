eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get eHealth alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of eHealth stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $25.72. 451,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. eHealth has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $678.70 million, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of -0.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that eHealth will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $160,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 330,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.