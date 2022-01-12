Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 361.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $8,573.95 and approximately $72.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00096304 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.