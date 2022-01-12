Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Trading Down 40%

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) fell 40% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 1,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

About Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Elio Motors, Inc engages in the designing, developing and manufacturing of three-wheeled vehicles. It offers vehicles under the Elio brand. The company was founded by Paul Elio in October 2009 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

