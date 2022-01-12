EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Brokerages expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to post $2.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.56 billion and the lowest is $2.54 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $9.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in EMCOR Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in EMCOR Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $124.66. The company had a trading volume of 148,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $87.36 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

