EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Brokerages expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to post $2.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.56 billion and the lowest is $2.54 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $9.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EMCOR Group.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in EMCOR Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in EMCOR Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $124.66. The company had a trading volume of 148,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $87.36 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.14.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.
